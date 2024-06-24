 ASE Conducting Parts Specialist Survey

ASE will randomly award 10 Cabela's $50 gift cards to those who take the survey.

Jason Stahl
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has been commissioned to conduct a series of studies to understand which parts-related tasks are performed most frequently by parts specialists. The survey is focused on parts consultant tasks and participants do not need to be ASE-certified to take the survey.

“With this survey, we are looking for experienced parts managers, specialists, consultants and counter personnel to share their feedback so that we can take a closer look at the tasks they perform on a daily basis,” said Matt Shepanek, vice president, credential testing programs for ASE. “The input we receive from the survey helps drive the content of technical training and certification standards across the industry.”

As a thank you for sharing their time and experience, ASE will randomly award 10 Cabela’s $50 gift cards to those who take the survey. Responses will only be reported as a collective group and will not be shared with any third party. The survey is anonymous, and participants will only need to provide an email address if they want to be entered in the drawing for the gift cards.

For more information and to take the survey, click here.

