ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June 2023 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM).

To commemorate ASPM, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during June 2023. The logo, along with other ASE digital assets, can be downloaded free of charge by visiting ASEtoolkit.com.

ASE encourages industry members to use Automotive Service Professionals Month as a way to thank service professionals and conduct recognition events, special programs and other celebrations.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.