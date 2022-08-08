 ASE Education Foundation Makes Adopting a School Easy
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASE Education Foundation Makes Adopting a School Easy

on

DRIVE Expo 2022 — What You Have to Look Forward to

on

SEMA Praises Latest Restoration Efforts at Bonneville Salt Flats

on

Car Center's Four Locations in Michigan Join 1Collision
Advertisement
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: DRIVE Expo 2022 — What You Have to Look Forward to

Associations: SEMA Praises Latest Restoration Efforts at Bonneville Salt Flats

AirPro Diagnostics: Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

News: ASE Education Foundation Makes Adopting a School Easy

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Education Foundation Makes Adopting a School Easy

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation has made it as easy as 1-2-3 for businesses to benefit from adopting a local school as part of its new Adopt-A-School program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Businesses, students and schools all benefit from school-work partnerships. That’s why we developed the Adopt-A-School program with online resources to make it easy and seamless for them to collaborate,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “The goal of the Adopt-A-School program is to give businesses the tools to implement successful work-based learning programs so they can identify and train the next generation of skilled service professionals. And because solving the technician shortage is so critical, ASE is providing this toolkit to employers and schools for free.”

The three steps to adopt a school include:

  • Connect with a school – Find ASE-accredited automobile, collision and truck programs here. Each listing includes contact information for the school so that you can reach out to the program’s instructor and schedule a meeting. Be ready to discuss how your business can help the programs, students and industry by your involvement and review your own goals and what you could gain from the program as well.
  • Get involved – There are many ways to get involved. For example, by joining the school’s advisory board, you can help ensure that students graduate with the knowledge and skills that employers need. Committees typically meet twice a year to review training programs and provide guidance and feedback. Schools also appreciate those who fund scholarships and make donations in the form of supplies, T-shirts, parts, tools, equipment or even entire vehicles. By getting started participating in program activities, you can grow your involvement over time.
  • Fill the pipeline – Because the transportation industry has a shortage of qualified service professionals, your business will not only be helping the community and the industry, but your business will benefit from being able to meet, train and hire future employees right from the start.

Learn more about the ASE Education Foundation Adopt-A-School program and how to get started by clicking here and accessing the complete toolkit with detailed plans, ideas and examples.

Advertisement

For information about the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), visit ASE.com. For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit ASEeducationFoundation.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA to Recognize Automotive Influencer of the Year

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting Featuring Aaron Schulenburg

News: Consolidator Report

News: New Products of the Week

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business