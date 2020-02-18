Connect with us

ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers and Board

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2020 board of directors.

The new chair is Chris Wallace, technical training integration manager, General Motors; vice chair is Ted Hood, division sales manager, Genuine Parts Company; treasurer is Donna Schaar, AVP talent at CarMax, Inc.; secretary is Michael Godson, professor, Clark College; and past chair is Lenora Jackson, manager training operations, American Honda Motor Co.

New members of the board include Todd Berman of Berman Auto Group and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks, as well as two others who joined the board in mid-2019: Mike Hoffman of FedEx Freight and Trey Michael of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Leaving the board are Mark Miller of General Motors, Jim Norton of Jim Norton Toyota and Donny Seyfer of Seyfer Automotive.

“The ASE Education Foundation depends on the expert guidance of our officers and directors,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “We thank them for their time and efforts, and we appreciate their employers who support our mission.”

