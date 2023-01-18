ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2023 board of directors. The officers and board members were elected during the foundation’s recent meeting held in San Diego.

The new chair of the ASE Education Foundation is Trey Michael, director CTE and career pathways, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Serving as vice chair is Joelle Pollak, director of sales and marketing for NAPA AutoCare, and Eric Kenar, global aftersales and engineering and service operations for General Motors Global Technical Center, is serving as treasurer. Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive, holds the role of secretary, while Mike Godson, Toyota T-TEN instructor, Clark College in Vancouver, Wash., serves as past chair.

Three board members were renominated for additional terms: Howard Abrahams, senior manager, Toyota Motor North America; Mike Hoffman, vice president facilities, equipment and maintenance, FedEx Freight; and James Sennett, manager of repair programs, AAA.

There are also several new board members beginning their terms in 2023: Brian Bell, manager of technical training operations, American Honda; Drew Jablonowski, content and curriculum manager, Garage Gurus; Kristy Jordan, director, talent acquisition, CarMax; Jenny Kovacs, senior master technician, C. Harper Ford; Jared Ricart, president, Ricart Automotive Group; Lisa Vassallo, technical training operations manager, BMW North America; and Fay Watts, TSO technician growth manager, Ford Motor Company.

During the meeting, four board members were recognized as they completed their terms of service: Todd Berman of Berman Nissan, Maggie Morse of Ford, Donna Schaar of CarMax and a past chair, and Gary Uyematsu of BMW North America. Uyematsu will transition from the foundation board to the ASE board.

“The officers and board members volunteer their time and expertise to help the ASE Education Foundation establish objectives and achieve goals, and with the important initiatives that we plan to implement in the coming year, we need their guidance and knowledge more than ever,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “We want to thank all foundation board members for their interest and participation and recognize Todd, Maggie, Donna and Gary for their years of service and dedication.”

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseeducationfoundation.org.