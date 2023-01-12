 ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Webinar on Scholarships

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ASE Education Foundation Offers Free Webinar on Scholarships

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar titled “An Industry Discussion on Scholarships” on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The ASE Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar titled “An Industry Discussion on Scholarships” on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

While there is an industry-wide shortage of entry-level techs in the transportation industry, there are great ASE accredited post-secondary programs across the country that can help students learn the trade and start a career. This education is not free, and some people are held back because of the cost.

The good news is that many organizations in the automotive service industry have stepped up to help with financial support for students and schools, offering thousands of dollars in scholarships, grants and loan forgiveness each year.

In this free webinar, representatives from the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), Garage Gurus, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, Noregon, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), Steve Johnson Racing and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Central will share details about the funding opportunities available — many of which go unclaimed each year.

The ASE Education Foundation is dedicated to solving the technician shortage through its network of ASE accredited schools and industry partners. It strongly encourages parents, businesses and instructors to not only join this webinar but share the webinar link with promising tech students.

After registering for the webinar, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who register in advance but miss the live webinar may view a recorded session.

To register, click here.

You May Also Like

News

Car-O-Liner Releases New Hands-on Video Series

Car-O-Liner has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car-O-Liner announced it has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

“Our new video series shows repair facilities how Car-O-Liner products can increase efficiency in the shop and help grow their businesses,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. "The 'Hands-on Car-O-Liner' videos demonstrate how Car-O-Liner’s complete collision repair solutions can help shops correct unibody or full-frame vehicles efficiently and accurately.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
2023 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2023 SEMA Scholarship application period for students preparing for careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Scholarship Committee Names New Chair

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Committee has named Michael C. Buzzard, 20-year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, as its new chair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
asTech Announces Full Deployment of Rules Engine

The new feature gives asTech customers access to the most accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car’s OEM modules correctly.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Deborah Robinson as New Executive Director

Robinson, who has served the NABC as head of marketing and public relations, was selected for the role in a unanimous decision by the NABC board of directors and executive committee after an extensive search process. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ALI Introduces New Digital Lift Safety Guide

The Automotive Lift Institute is now offering a digital Lifting Points Guide to make it easier than ever to quickly look up OEM-recommended lifting points.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Over 70% of Shops Being Paid for OEM Post-Crash Safety Inspections

The latest “Who Pays for What?” survey indicates that 38% of shops are paid for OEM post-crash safety inspections “always” or “most of the time”, and about an equal percentage are paid at least “some of the time.”

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auction of Classic Cars Raises $2.37M for Northwood University

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces Winter Registration Now Open

ASE announced that the winter registration period for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers