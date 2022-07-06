ASE Education Foundation Recognizes Field Managers

Serving as liaisons between students, schools and ASE Foundation industry partners, ASE field managers are integral to the success of the initiatives established by the ASE Education Foundation.

“ASE Education Foundation field managers are the ‘face’ of the foundation,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “They serve as brand ambassadors for both ASE and the foundation. One of the field managers’ most important jobs is helping to facilitate entry-level workplace opportunities for students in the automotive, collision and medium/heavy duty truck service and repair field.” ASE Education Foundation field managers assist and coach schools to achieve and maintain ASE accreditation, collaborate with local employers to engage with schools, help develop advisory committees and assist in the placement of students in entry-level positions in the transportation industry.

In addition, the field managers foster local employer partner engagement by connecting employers directly with schools and students. They promote the benefits of professional and entry-level ASE certification, advise on instructor development opportunities, and enable and cultivate relationships among foundation supporters and accredited programs, administrators and instructors. The ASE field managers support the following areas: Kate Amrol, New Hampshire

Mike Batchelor, Southeast

Ken Benson, Northeast

Bill Carrico, Virginia

Walt Commans, Northwest

George Dykstra, Maine and Vermont

Rob Ferguson, Great Plains

Jim Goepfrich, Florida

Ron Kato, California

Dan Klecker, Wisconsin

Mike Lehn, the Dakotas

Frank Lynch, South Central

Dennis Miller, Minnesota

Tony Molla, Texas

Jim Pressly, North Carolina

John Romano, South Carolina

Mike Terrey, Southwest

Tom Yoder, Western Pennsylvania

Mark Zeigler, Northern Colorado “We can’t thank our field managers enough for all they do on behalf of ASE and the ASE Education Foundation,” said Coley. “The ASE field managers cover broad territories and are instrumental in helping the foundation spread the word about our initiatives, including the Adopt-a-School program and ASE’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

