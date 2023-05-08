 ASE Education Foundation Seeks Outstanding Instructor

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Bryl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year.

The award recognizes a high school or college instructor from an ASE accredited automotive, diesel/truck or collision repair program who demonstrates excellence through their personal dedication and commitment to the young men and women who have chosen to pursue a technical career in the automotive service industry.

“There are many individuals within automotive service education whose contributions continue to influence and inspire long after they are gone. Such an individual was Byrl Shoemaker, Ph.D.,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Few have done as much to advance technician education as Dr. Shoemaker. Each year, the ASE Education Foundation honors his memory with the presentation of an award in his name. It is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for those outstanding instructors whose work reflects the same dedication to technical education modeled by Dr. Shoemaker.”

Shoemaker was the state director of vocational and adult education at the Ohio Department of Education from 1962 to 1982. He was a major contributor to education, including the development of the system of career technical education programs in Ohio and the development of the two-year post high school technician education centers that have grown into the system of community colleges across Ohio. Shoemaker was also instrumental in the development of VICA (now SkillsUSA) in Ohio as well as nationally and the development of NATEF (now ASE Education Foundation) accreditation, ensuring entry-level automotive repair training programs meet standards set by the automotive service industry at the national level.

The winner of the Bryl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year will receive a plaque, $1,000 award and an expenses-paid trip for two to attend ASE’s board of directors fall meeting and be celebrated at the annual technician of the year recognition banquet Nov. 15 in Clearwater, Fla.

Candidates must be nominated by an administrator such as a principal, program director, dean, department chair or CTE director. Finalists will be contacted by ASE Education Foundation field managers to verify their information and eligibility. To nominate an outstanding instructor, administrators should complete the form here by May 22, 2023.

