ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

Reasons Why Vehicle Calibrations Are Not Done (VIDEO)

Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Sunmight Abrasives unveils their latest products at the 2021 SEMA Show, including a new blue ceramic disc and dust extraction system.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

News

ASE Education Foundation Thanks Industry Partners

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

By partnering with leading industry organizations, the ASE Education Foundation continues to provide innovative programs that help increase the number and diversity of service professionals entering the industry.

Click Here to Read More
“We want to thank all of our industry partners who step up year in and year out to provide much appreciated support for the ASE Education Foundation,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Our partners are the backbone of the foundation and continue to provide us with their expertise and needed resources to implement our programs. They will be instrumental as we expand our new Adopt-A-School program, implement new registered apprenticeships and increase diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the coming year.”

New partners ALLDATA, Auto Care Alliance, Automotive Lift Institute, Collision Repair Education Foundation, Goodheart Willcox, Hertz, ExxonMobil, Noregon and Permatex will join the following list of returning partners who support the ASE Education Foundation:

  • ACDelco
  • Acura
  • ASA
  • ATech Training
  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Bridgestone
  • CarMax
  • CARQUEST
  • CCAR
  • CDK Global
  • CDX
  • Cengage
  • Electude
  • Federated/Pronto
  • FedEx
  • Ford
  • Garage Gurus
  • Gates
  • General Motors
  • HDA Truck Pride
  • Honda, Isuzu Truck
  • Lexus, Mack Truck
  • Mercedes Benz
  • Motor Age
  • NADA
  • NAPA
  • Navistar
  • Nissan
  • NTB
  • PepsiCo
  • Porsche
  • Ryder
  • S/P2
  • SkillsUSA
  • Snap-on
  • Stellantis
  • Subaru
  • TA Petro
  • TechForce Foundation
  • Tire Kingdom
  • Toyota
  • UPS
  • Volvo Truck
  • Volkswagen
  • WD-40

“We are proud to join forces with these fine organizations and leverage their vast experience in order to recruit, nurture and inspire the next generation of service professionals,” said Coley.

To learn more about supporting the ASE Education Foundation and its mission to improve the quality of automobile, collision repair/refinish, and medium/heavy truck training programs, click here.

