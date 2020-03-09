Connect with us

News

ASE Education Foundation to Hold Annual Training Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will hold its seventh annual Instructor Training Conference July 14-17, 2020 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The conference will offer more than 60 technical sessions with over 100 hours of training to choose from over three days. Session presenters representing more than 35 organizations will deliver training to hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“We aim to provide the very best mix of technical training possible,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Thanks to our ASE Education Foundation partners, our conference sponsors and our technical presenters, participating instructors will benefit from a great week of networking and learning.”

To register for the conference, click here. For presentation and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenn Holland at [email protected] or (703) 669-6619.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ASE Education Foundation to Hold Annual Training Conference

on

AkzoNobel Launches Digital Report 2019

on

CIC April Conference Still on Despite Coronavirus Fears

on

Podium Expands Management Platform to Include Payments
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: AkzoNobel Launches Digital Report 2019

News: CIC April Conference Still on Despite Coronavirus Fears

News: Podium Expands Management Platform to Include Payments

News: NORTHEAST Show Postponed Due to Coronavirus Risk

News: BASF Presents Great 8 at Detroit Autorama
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
Contact: Jeff HartlFax: 216-332-8575
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

A ROAD MAP FOR AN INDEPENDENT OPERATOR
Connect