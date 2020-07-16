Connect with us

ASE Education Foundation to Host Free Virtual Instructor Training Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting a free virtual instructor training conference Aug. 4-5 for high school and post-secondary instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“Although we would prefer to meet in person for our annual meeting, we have developed an excellent alternative that will provide educational offerings for our high school and college instructors,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “We have put together a robust agenda, and the speakers will address some of the most pressing issues that instructors will face this fall. This premier professional development event is packed with information that our participants won’t get anywhere else and is focused specifically on the needs of automotive, truck and collision repair educational programs.”

The conference will provide training to hundreds of high school and college instructors. Some of the topics on the agenda include:

  • Three scenarios for instruction: in-person, virtual and hybrid
  • The T-TEN “Safe Lab” plan
  • Keeping distance learners engaged
  • Classroom management tools in your e-learning curriculum
  • How COVID-19 affects ASE program accreditation
  • Putting work-based learning to work
  • Developing students’ employability skills

All sessions are 30 to 90 minutes and will count toward the 20-hour annual update training requirement. Seats are limited. Click here to register for free.

