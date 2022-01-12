ASE Education Foundation to Host Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting a free professional development webinar for instructors focusing on the foundation’s new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit.

In the webinar, Mike Coley and John Saia of the ASE Education Foundation will provide insight into the new Adopt-a-School Tool Kit. Topics discussed will include:

Purpose

Access to content

Sharing with others

Effective utilization

Familiarization with the content

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for this recorded session that is for professional development purposes only. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

To register and view the webinar, click here. The recorded one-hour webinar will be available for viewing at any time.