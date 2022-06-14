 ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

on

NTSB: NHTSA Data on Advanced Vehicle Systems Should be Standardized

on

CAPA's Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships

on

Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!
Advertisement
Creating a Succession Plan

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: NTSB: NHTSA Data on Advanced Vehicle Systems Should be Standardized

News: CAPA’s Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships

News: Guess the Car and Win Some Gas Money!

Diagnostics: The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation announced that Mike Coley and George Arrants, president and vice president of the foundation, will host a professional development seminar for high school and college counselors at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta. Scheduled for June 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room A313 of the Georgia World Congress Center, the seminar will focus on the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program and toolkit.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The goal of the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program is to create partnerships between employers and schools in their respective communities and help train and prepare the next generation of automotive service professionals to enter the workforce. Businesses and industry organizations have the opportunity to mentor and hire future employees via the program.

“Partnering with local high school and college CTE programs is an effective way for employers to address recruiting and retention challenges,” said Coley. “The session we will conduct at SkillsUSA will show how the ASE Adopt-A-School toolkit not only helps connect business owners and schools, but offers simple steps to help build an ongoing alliance between a school’s program and local area businesses.”

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Auto Diagnostic Scan Tools Market to Hit $60 Billion by 2030

News: Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints UK Commercial Director

Associations: AASP/NJ Meeting to Address EVs, Material Preparedness

News: UTI Adding 15 New Programs in Transportation and Skilled Trades

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business