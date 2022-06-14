ASE Education Foundation to Present Adopt-A-School at SkillsUSA

The ASE Education Foundation announced that Mike Coley and George Arrants, president and vice president of the foundation, will host a professional development seminar for high school and college counselors at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta. Scheduled for June 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in room A313 of the Georgia World Congress Center, the seminar will focus on the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program and toolkit.

Click Here to Read More

The goal of the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program is to create partnerships between employers and schools in their respective communities and help train and prepare the next generation of automotive service professionals to enter the workforce. Businesses and industry organizations have the opportunity to mentor and hire future employees via the program.

“Partnering with local high school and college CTE programs is an effective way for employers to address recruiting and retention challenges,” said Coley. “The session we will conduct at SkillsUSA will show how the ASE Adopt-A-School toolkit not only helps connect business owners and schools, but offers simple steps to help build an ongoing alliance between a school’s program and local area businesses.”