The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is encouraging service professionals to visit the new myASE.com web portal and register now to renew certifications expiring Dec. 31, 2020.

“Because we extended ASE certifications expiring June 30 to the end of December due to the pandemic, more service technicians than usual will be scheduling tests before their certifications expire at the end of the year,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We recommend that those individuals register and schedule their tests as soon as possible by visiting myASE.com. Test centers are open, so registering now will help ensure a confirmed time slot.”

The new myASE.com portal features easy-to-use navigation, quick links and a new shopping cart experience that allows users to order ASE tests and products and place them into a shopping cart for immediate purchase. Each order for ASE tests automatically includes the new, lower registration fee of $34. Test fees remain the same. More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the social distancing and safety measures that the Prometric test centers have put in place. Before registering, check test center availability.

To learn more, visit myase.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 390-6789.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 250,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

