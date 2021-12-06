 ASE Fall Registration and Recertification Window Ends Dec. 31
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASE Fall Registration and Recertification Window Ends Dec. 31

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

on

First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

on

TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

Associations: First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

News: TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

People: Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Fall Registration and Recertification Window Ends Dec. 31

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

As the year comes to a close, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals with certifications expiring on Dec. 31 to schedule their tests now to ensure they have time to get recertified.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To register, visit the myASE web portal before the end of the fall registration window on Dec. 31, 2021. Visitors can register for more than 50 ASE certification tests in a variety of fields, including automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Rather than visiting a test center, service professionals with automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app allows ASE Certified professionals to extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

Advertisement

To learn more, visit ase.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 390-6789.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: 1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

News: BSB Honors 2021 ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of Year

Events: AASP/NJ Announces Dates for NORTHEAST 2022

News: Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business