ASE: Free Materials For Automotive Service Professionals Month

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has developed a collection of free marketing communications materials to help companies, organizations and individuals commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June.

Automotive Service Professionals Month has been designated by ASE as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence. The month-long celebration will highlight the essential service provided by automotive professionals and provide an opportunity for shops, companies and organizations to thank them for their continued service.

By visiting a special landing page at ase.com/servicepro, visitors will find an assortment of creative files that can be downloaded free of charge and may be customized or incorporated into their own marketing materials.

The ASPM 2021 logo can also be found online in the ASE Tool Kit at asetoolkit.com. This dedicated website features a variety of ASE marketing communications files that are available for year-round download, including logos, flyers, posters, digital ads, social media posts and other collateral.

