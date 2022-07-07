ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recently hosted its Board of Governors meeting in Herndon, Va. — an event that had extra special meaning as many past ASE chairmen were in attendance as special guests to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ASE.

Front row (left to right): Bobby Bassett; Rick Dube; Tom Trisdale; Greg Gaulin; Mike Phillips; Dennis Terrill; Bill Willis

Second row (left to right): Al Duebber; Mark Polke; Joe Torchiana; Bill Bergen; Ted Hayes; Rob Barto

Back row (left to right): Glenn Dahl; Bruce Gerhardt; Mike Coley; Jeff Walker

The following ASE chairmen, dating back to 1988, joined the current ASE Board of Governors and invited guests for the festivities:

2021 – Mark Polke

2020 – Bobby Bassett

2019 – Tom Trisdale

2018 – Ted Hayes

2017 – Jeff Walker

2015 – Greg Gaulin

2014 – Glenn Dahl

2013 – Rob Barto

2012 – Mike Phillips

2008-2009 – Joe Torchiana

2005 – Bill Bergen

2004 – Bill Willis

2002-2003 – Dennis Terrill

1998 – Bruce Gerhardt

1997 – Al Duebber

1991 – Mike Coley

1988 – Rick Dube

“It was a great honor to have so many past chairmen celebrate such a major milestone,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Each one has made an indelible mark on ASE, and we thank them for their continued guidance and support. In addition to the festivities, we had a very productive and informative meeting and we greatly appreciate the members of the ASE Board of Governors for devoting their time and expertise to ensure the continued success of ASE for the next 50 years.”