 ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration
ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

Guess the Car and Ease Inflation with $50!

SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Boston Military Veteran
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recently hosted its Board of Governors meeting in Herndon, Va. — an event that had extra special meaning as many past ASE chairmen were in attendance as special guests to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ASE.

Front row (left to right): Bobby Bassett; Rick Dube; Tom Trisdale; Greg Gaulin; Mike Phillips; Dennis Terrill; Bill Willis
Second row (left to right): Al Duebber; Mark Polke; Joe Torchiana;  Bill Bergen; Ted Hayes; Rob Barto
Back row (left to right): Glenn Dahl; Bruce Gerhardt; Mike Coley; Jeff Walker

The following ASE chairmen, dating back to 1988, joined the current ASE Board of Governors and invited guests for the festivities:

  • 2021 – Mark Polke
  • 2020 – Bobby Bassett
  • 2019 – Tom Trisdale
  • 2018 – Ted Hayes
  • 2017 – Jeff Walker
  • 2015 – Greg Gaulin
  • 2014 – Glenn Dahl
  • 2013 – Rob Barto
  • 2012 – Mike Phillips
  • 2008-2009 – Joe Torchiana
  • 2005 – Bill Bergen
  • 2004 – Bill Willis
  • 2002-2003 – Dennis Terrill
  • 1998 – Bruce Gerhardt
  • 1997 – Al Duebber
  • 1991 – Mike Coley
  • 1988 – Rick Dube

“It was a great honor to have so many past chairmen celebrate such a major milestone,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Each one has made an indelible mark on ASE, and we thank them for their continued guidance and support. In addition to the festivities, we had a very productive and informative meeting and we greatly appreciate the members of the ASE Board of Governors for devoting their time and expertise to ensure the continued success of ASE for the next 50 years.”

During the meeting, attendees discussed pertinent topics and future plans, including the new ADAS and hybrid/electric vehicle safety ASE tests, the ASE Education Foundation’s Adopt-A-School program, ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) activities, as well as recently conducted research findings and communications activities conducted to build awareness, inform stakeholders and further the ASE mission. The meeting ended with a special reception and dinner commemorating the historic 50 years of ASE.

