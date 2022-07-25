ASE Instructor Training Conference Addresses Industry’s Key Issues

The ASE Education Foundation announced that over 500 instructors were in attendance at the recent ASE Instructor Training Conference held in Frisco, Texas. The in-person conference was conducted for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, addresses the more than 500 high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide who attended the ASE Instructor Training Conference. The conference included over 100 technical-update training sessions from 60 different industry partners, with automakers sharing information about their latest systems. Presenters also covered topics such as ADAS systems and calibration, electric vehicles and high-voltage systems, and strategies for effective teaching. A special panel discussion titled “The 2 Percent Solution” kicked off the conference and addressed the fact that women make up 50% of the workforce but only 2% of automotive service technicians. The lively discussion provided an array of ideas on how to make training programs and workplaces more welcoming to everyone, including women and other underrepresented groups.

