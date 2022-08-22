ASE Instructor Training Conference Focuses on 2 Percent Solution

A lively and informative panel discussion, focused on making training programs and workplaces more welcoming to everyone — including women and other underrepresented groups — kicked off the in-person ASE Instructor Training Conference held earlier this month in Frisco, Texas. The keynote panel discussion, titled “The 2 Percent Solution”, featured several female automotive service professionals, students and instructors.

Click Here to Read More

The keynote panel featured several female automotive service professionals, students and instructors.

“We had great expectations for our panel, and it exceeded everything we had hoped for,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “We had a frank and honest discussion on how we can increase the number of female service technicians and how to make females feel more welcome in schools and in the workforce. I cannot thank the panelists enough for sharing the challenges they have faced in school and in the industry, and how they have created opportunities for themselves to be successful professionals.”

The keynote session was moderated by Catherine “Cat” Treanor, UK business development manager for Electude. The other panelists included:

Missy Albin, Navistar master diesel mechanic, Taylor & Lloyd, Inc.

Lou Bramante, automotive instructor, Vineland Senior High School

Raven Hartkopf, collision discipline lead, Colin College

Jenny Kovacs, Ford master technician, C. Harper Ford

Joe Laubhan, service director, Classic Chevrolet

Vanessa Retsos, Chevrolet service technician, Classic Chevrolet

Paulina Sanchez, shop owner and collision repair student at Colin College

“We have a shortage of technicians, an aging workforce, a negative stereotype, a lack of new talent and a tidal wave of new technology,” said Treanor. “The answers to all these challenges is diversity. We need diversity of gender, ethnicity, of age, physical attributes and more.”