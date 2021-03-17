The ASE Education Foundation announced it will be hosting its instructor training conference in a virtual format July 26-30, 2021 for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“Although we had originally planned to meet in person in North Carolina this summer, we decided that going virtual this year would make the training available to many instructors who would not have been able to travel due to COVID-19,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “This premier training event is packed with information that our participants won’t get anywhere else and is focused specifically on updating instructors on the latest automotive technologies, along with diagnostic, repair and service tools and techniques.”

The conference will provide more than 20 hours of technical update training, with separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person. The cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each.

All sessions will be 90 minutes and will count toward the ASE Education Foundation’s annual training requirement. Seats are limited. Registration will open in April at ASEeducationFoundation.org/events.