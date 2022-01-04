 ASE Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

ASE Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

on

ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

on

SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

on

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

Associations: ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Associations: SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Consolidators: Classic Collision Opens New Location in Colorado

News: BASF Releases 2021 Color Report for Automotive OEM Coatings

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has kicked off a yearlong celebration of its growth and many milestones achieved since its founding in 1972 by industry leaders who sought to recognize competent professional technicians and the repair facilities where they are employed.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For half a century, ASE has worked to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals, becoming the renowned independent non-profit organization striving to uphold and promote high standards of vehicle service and repair.

From its initial offering of four automobile tests in 1972, ASE today offers 57 tests and certifications from automobile and medium-heavy truck to transit and school bus, collision repair, parts, military and others. More than a quarter of a million individuals currently hold ASE certifications in these areas of the transportation industry.

ASE recently unveiled a special logo in recognition of its 50th anniversary and encourages industry organizations to feature the commemorative logo as a way to show their support of ASE. Throughout the year, ASE will share historical information, conduct special programs and showcase ASE-Certified service professionals and the essential work they perform to keep America’s vehicles safe and on the road.

Advertisement

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Announces Maaco Cup Award Winner

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds 11 Locations Across Three States

News: Car Insurance Rates Go Up As U.S. Drivers Resume Lifestyles

Consolidators: Service King Welcomes New Chief Information Officer

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business