ASE Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has kicked off a yearlong celebration of its growth and many milestones achieved since its founding in 1972 by industry leaders who sought to recognize competent professional technicians and the repair facilities where they are employed.

For half a century, ASE has worked to improve the quality of vehicle repair and service by testing and certifying automotive professionals, becoming the renowned independent non-profit organization striving to uphold and promote high standards of vehicle service and repair.

From its initial offering of four automobile tests in 1972, ASE today offers 57 tests and certifications from automobile and medium-heavy truck to transit and school bus, collision repair, parts, military and others. More than a quarter of a million individuals currently hold ASE certifications in these areas of the transportation industry.

ASE recently unveiled a special logo in recognition of its 50th anniversary and encourages industry organizations to feature the commemorative logo as a way to show their support of ASE. Throughout the year, ASE will share historical information, conduct special programs and showcase ASE-Certified service professionals and the essential work they perform to keep America’s vehicles safe and on the road.