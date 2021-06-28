ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option at ASE.com

By clicking on “English” in the lower right corner of the homepage, visitors to ASE.com can select “Español” as their preferred language to view the informative content and experience the streamlined functionality of the newly redesigned website.

“At ASE, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for service professionals to access information about testing and certification,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “By translating ASE.com to Spanish, we have made it easier for the growing number of Spanish-speaking technicians, as well as employers, students, instructors and motorists, to learn more about the ASE certification process, the array of ASE test offerings and the advantages of ASE certification, all in Spanish.”