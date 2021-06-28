Connect with us

ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option at ASE.com

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has added a new Spanish-language option to its ASE.com website.

By clicking on “English” in the lower right corner of the homepage, visitors to ASE.com can select “Español” as their preferred language to view the informative content and experience the streamlined functionality of the newly redesigned website.

“At ASE, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for service professionals to access information about testing and certification,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “By translating ASE.com to Spanish, we have made it easier for the growing number of Spanish-speaking technicians, as well as employers, students, instructors and motorists, to learn more about the ASE certification process, the array of ASE test offerings and the advantages of ASE certification, all in Spanish.”

The Spanish-language option features the same easy navigation and helpful information as the English version of the website, including how to prepare for, earn and maintain ASE certification. The site has tips for employers on how to help their employees earn ASE certification to give their business a competitive advantage. There are also career development resources for students and instructors and information for consumers about ASE’s rigorous testing and certification process that validates technician knowledge and expertise.

Earlier this year, ASE announced it had expanded the number of test offerings with Spanish-language translations to include all of the auto series certifications tests (A1-A8), as well as the G1 auto maintenance and light repair certification test.

For more information, visit ASE.com.

