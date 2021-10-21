ASE Leadership to Participate in Panel Discussion at CARS

ASE and the ASE Education Foundation will participate in a panel discussion during the upcoming Automotive Service Association (ASA) Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) symposium Nov. 1 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The 2021 CARS event is a one-day live industry seminar designed specifically for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers. Trish Serratore, senior vice president of communications for ASE and George Arrants, vice president of the ASE Education Foundation, will be part of a panel titled, “Finding and Keeping Tomorrow’s Talent-Putting Flexibility in Inflexible Structures.”

The panel discussion will be moderated by veteran trainer and executive coach Kim Hickey and consist of several speakers, including Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care in North Royalton, Ohio.

It will explore what the next generation of technical talent will need in the way of skills, capabilities and knowledge to cope with the rapid advance of automotive technology in consumer transportation. Panelists will provide the latest data and projections that define the future of work in the automotive service industry, including projected personnel needs through 2027 and information about retention rates, turnover and educational resource challenges. Other topics will include diversity and the return-on-investment of training.