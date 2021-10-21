Connect with us

News

ASE Leadership to Participate in Panel Discussion at CARS

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ASE and the ASE Education Foundation will participate in a panel discussion during the upcoming Automotive Service Association (ASA) Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS) symposium Nov. 1 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 2021 CARS event is a one-day live industry seminar designed specifically for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers. Trish Serratore, senior vice president of communications for ASE and George Arrants, vice president of the ASE Education Foundation, will be part of a panel titled, “Finding and Keeping Tomorrow’s Talent-Putting Flexibility in Inflexible Structures.”

The panel discussion will be moderated by veteran trainer and executive coach Kim Hickey and consist of several speakers, including Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care in North Royalton, Ohio.

It will explore what the next generation of technical talent will need in the way of skills, capabilities and knowledge to cope with the rapid advance of automotive technology in consumer transportation. Panelists will provide the latest data and projections that define the future of work in the automotive service industry, including projected personnel needs through 2027 and information about retention rates, turnover and educational resource challenges. Other topics will include diversity and the return-on-investment of training.

Advertisement

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Axalta Debuts New Prepper to Painter Training Course

News: Global Finishing Solutions Appoints Three New Vice Presidents

News: CCC Report Shows Fewer Auto Claims in 2021 But Greater Severity

Consolidators: Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

Advertisement

on

ASE Leadership to Participate in Panel Discussion at CARS

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Consolidator Report

on

People on the Move
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: People on the Move

News: CCC Launches Recovery Assistant Mobile App

News: ASE Leadership to Participate in Panel Discussion at CARS
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nissan North America, Inc.

Nissan North America, Inc.
Contact: Carnie ColliverPhone: 615-725-1000
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business