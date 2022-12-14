ASE Now Offers Three Ways to Take Certification Tests - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

Those service professionals registering by the end of the fall testing period on Dec. 31, 2022 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

To learn more about the three ways to take ASE Certification Tests, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete. For assistance from ASE customer service, call (800) 390-6789.