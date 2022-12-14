 ASE Now Offers Three Ways to Take Certification Tests - BodyShop Business
December 2022

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

ASE Now Offers Three Ways to Take Certification Tests

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it now offers three ways for service professionals to take certification or recertification tests:

Click Here to Read More
  1. ASE in-person testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.
  2. Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification, making it easy to extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.
  3. ASE now offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, excluding L1 and L2 tests.

Those service professionals registering by the end of the fall testing period on Dec. 31, 2022 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

To learn more about the three ways to take ASE Certification Tests, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store” where they can find the tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart, check out and registration is complete. For assistance from ASE customer service, call (800) 390-6789.

In this article:
