The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) offers entry-level certification, the first step in building career credentials as an automotive service professional.

“The ASE entry-level certification tests are designed to indicate a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce in those seeking a career in the automotive service industry,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “These tests are intended for students in career and technical programs and are a predictable gauge for future success with ASE professional-level certifications.”

Geared toward students completing a program of technical study, ASE entry-level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck segments. The tests are designed and calibrated for those with no hands-on work experience. The certifications are good for two years.

“For students, ASE entry-level certification is a gateway to a professional automotive career and demonstrates to employers a potential to become a high-performing employee,” said Coley. “For schools, these tests can also serve as an excellent metric for a training program’s effectiveness, and for employers, this credential is a way to evaluate the skills of entry-level student employees. We encourage all students to ask their instructors about ASE entry-level certifications and recommend that schools and employers contact the ASE Education Foundation if they need more information about the program.”

For more information on ASE entry level certification, visit ASE.com/entry-level.