ASE Offers Free Service Technician Webinar

ASE is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “NAPA – Hybrid and Electric Vehicle EV Update.”
Jason Gloria with NAPA will share some of the latest technology information, service news and trends regarding this ever-changing business segment.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Click here for more information or to register.

