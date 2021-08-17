ASE Offers Free Service Technician Webinar

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “NAPA – Hybrid and Electric Vehicle EV Update.”

Jason Gloria with NAPA will share some of the latest technology information, service news and trends regarding this ever-changing business segment.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

