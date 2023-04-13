 ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Calibration Tips

ASE will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro” on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro” on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) help increase the safety of driving a vehicle. Installed on many of today’s vehicles, these systems use numerous components for proper operation. When things go wrong, removing, replacing or calibrating these components is not always straightforward. In this webinar, Chris Jongsma with Standard Motor Products, a former mobile ADAS technician, will share some of his real-world experience in dealing with ADAS.

Topics will include:

  • Understanding ADAS components and functions
  • Component location, removal and replacement information
  • Calibration tips

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.

