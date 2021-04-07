Connect with us

News

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Collision Repair Challenges

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on April 9 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Collision Repair Challenges in 2021 and Beyond.”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As vehicle technology continues to evolve, new tools, equipment, training, knowledge and skills are required for proper repairs. This webinar, presented by Jason Bartanen from Collision Hub, will cover some of the technology changes and how they impact collision repairs today and tomorrow.

Those who are not sure they can attend should register anyway so they receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information or to register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NTSB Unveils Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

News: Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

Associations: CIECA’s First Standard Will Be Available April 21

News: TechForce Foundation Launches 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards

Advertisement

on

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Collision Repair Challenges

on

CREF Connecting Hundreds of Collision Students with Employers

on

New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Mask Engine Compartment

on

DCR Systems Promotes Three Employees to Store Leaders
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CREF Connecting Hundreds of Collision Students with Employers

News: New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Mask Engine Compartment

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on Collision Repair Challenges

Video: VIDEO: ADAS and Ride Height

News: DCR Systems Promotes Three Employees to Store Leaders
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SYMACH

SYMACH
Contact: Osvaldo BergaglioPhone: +39 (0)51 963161Phone: +1 972-658-0716
VIA BAZZANE 69, CALDERARA DI RENO BO 40012
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business