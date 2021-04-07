The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on April 9 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Collision Repair Challenges in 2021 and Beyond.”

As vehicle technology continues to evolve, new tools, equipment, training, knowledge and skills are required for proper repairs. This webinar, presented by Jason Bartanen from Collision Hub, will cover some of the technology changes and how they impact collision repairs today and tomorrow.

Those who are not sure they can attend should register anyway so they receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information or to register