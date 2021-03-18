Connect with us

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Estimating

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on March 19 at 4 p.m. ET titled, “Estimating Is Not About Finding Damage.”

The webinar will explore the ways estimating has changed due to advancement in vehicle design and electronic technologies. Participants will learn how to see the vehicle and systems differently and build a new inspection and estimating plan to increase accuracy and profitability.

Those who are not sure they can attend should register anyway so they receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.

Click here for more information or to register.

