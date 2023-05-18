 ASE Offers Free Webinar on Improving Your Paint Operation

News

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Improving Your Paint Operation

The webinar, titled “Paint Operation Improvements”, will take place on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “Paint Operation Improvements” on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. EST.

In this webinar, Jason Garfoot of 3M will discuss how to improve paint operations for collision repair training programs. These programs are facing many of the same challenges — reduced budgets, fewer technicians/students, the need for higher efficiency — as their brethren on the production side of the industry.

Garfoot will share some of the recent innovations being adopted by collision repair shops in the areas of paint application, booth efficiency and paint finishing and discuss how their implementation could benefit your training program.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance at the live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.

