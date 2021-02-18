Connect with us

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Managing I-CAR Education

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Optimize and Manage Your I-CAR Education.”

This webinar will show participants how to optimize and manage their I-CAR training education with the Professional Development Program 2.0. The webinar will also show how to become a platinum-recognized technician, how a shop can become a gold class-recognized facility and how to best manage training progress.

For more information or to register, click here.

Connect