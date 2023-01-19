ASE Offers Free Webinar on OE Collision Info Best Practices

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “Best Practices with OE Collision Information” on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. EST.

In this webinar, Rhett Holland of ALLDATA will explore the best practices for using and researching OE collision information.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.