 ASE Offers Free Webinar on Plastics Identification
BodyShop Business

on

on

Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN

on

Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
The Liability of Paint

Safety: What's in an Acronym? (VIDEO)

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

News

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Plastics Identification

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “Plastics Identification for Effective Repairs” on May 3 at 4 p.m. EST.

Plastics are used extensively in today’s vehicles, but does that mean that plastic parts need to be discarded if damaged? Kurt Lammon and John Wilburn with Polyvance will show webinar participants that plastics can be repaired, and the correct path begins with understanding the type of plastic to match the proper repair method.

Topics for the webinar include:

  • Identification of material – thermoset or thermoplastic?
  • Thermoset repair with two-part adhesives (live)
  • Thermoplastic repair – welding or adhesives?
  • Repair of a polyethylene part with nitrogen plastic welder (live)
  • Repair of a polypropylene bumper with nitrogen plastic welder (live)
  • Q & A

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.

