ASE Offers Free Webinar on Toyota/Lexus Radar and Camera Calibration

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. ET titled, “Toyota and Lexus – Millimeter Wave Radar and Front Recognition Camera Calibration.”

The millimeter wave radar and front recognition camera are integral inputs to the pre-collision system. Dynamic radar cruise, lane departure alert and other driver assistance systems also rely on these sensors. Repair manual procedures for calibration may appear daunting at first glance, but they are simple and do not require specialized equipment.

This webinar, presented by Bruce Biven, technical training curriculum developer with Toyota Motor North America, will explain repair manual procedures and Techstream menu selections and data entry, while providing tips and hints to increase confidence in accurately completing the calibrations. Additionally, background information about static calibrations and dynamic adjustments will be discussed and data sources listed.

For more information or to register, click here.

