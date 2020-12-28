Connect with us

ASE Offers One-Year Extension on Credentials

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that service professionals with automobile certifications (A1-A9) can get a one-time, one-year extension of their unexpired credentials by subscribing to the ASE renewal app.

“It has been a challenging year, especially for service technicians who have been designated essential workers and have been instrumental in keeping vehicles, like last-mile delivery vans, on the road,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “We felt it was important to make it easier for these service professionals to continue to provide these needed services by offering them a remote option to renew their A1-A9 certifications using the ASE renewal app.”

By subscribing to the ASE renewal app by Dec. 31, service professionals will get an automatic one-year extension of their unexpired credentials. The app will send each subscriber one question, per test, per month on their smart phone, tablet or computer. After answering eight monthly questions correctly, per test, an additional year extension will be earned beyond the app sign-up bonus.

To subscribe, create an account at ASErenewalApp.com, download the app from the app store or play store, and sign in with your account credentials.

For more information, visit ASERenewalApp.com.

Those holding any other non-automobile ASE certifications expiring on Dec. 31, 2020 will automatically have their certifications extended until June 30, 2021.

