ASE Offers Tool Kit for Auto Service Professionals Month

The online ASE Tool Kit gives repair shops, parts suppliers and industry organizations access to ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

In recognition of Auto Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has made available free downloadable communications materials and creative assets to help industry organizations support ASPM.

Designed as a one-stop web portal, the online ASE Tool Kit gives repair shops, parts suppliers and industry organizations access to ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications. A special ASPM section that includes logos, e-mail and press release templates, social media and infographics, plus posters, handouts and other digital assets is included in the web-based tool kit.

“Taking the opportunity to celebrate June as Automotive Service Professionals Month and really thanking your employees goes a long way to making them feel valued,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “Some ways to do this are to highlight each employee in your advertising or social media outreach, which we have the tools to help you do that. Our goal with Automotive Service Professionals Month is to bring recognition and awareness to these outstanding individuals.”

To view the ASE tool kit, visit https://asetoolkit.com. For questions or additional information, email [email protected].

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced that Ryan Stutzman is joining the organization as chief financial officer, effective May 22. Stutzman will be based at SEMA’s headquarters in Diamond Bar, Calif.

Stutzman replaces George Afremow, current vice president and chief financial officer, who will retire in June after 12 years with the association.

