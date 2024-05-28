 ASE Online Videos Help Maximize Use of myASE Account

ASE Online Videos Help Maximize Use of myASE Account

ASE has a series of videos and documents that help employers and service professionals create, configure and use their myASE accounts.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has a series of videos and documents that help employers and service professionals create, configure and use their myASE accounts.

Employers can learn how to become a company account manager in myASE to easily track their employees’ ASE certifications, register employees for tests and — for employers who cover the cost of tests — pay for tests.

For service professionals, there are videos on how to create a myASE account and how to register for ASE tests through myASE.com. Downloadable PDFs are also available for these subjects.

For both employers and service professionals, myASE profiles are the key to receiving up-to-date information from ASE by keeping the contact and employer information current. Also, information about ASE’s weekly technical webinars are emailed directly to the email on file in the myASE account.

“The myASE videos and printable PDFs are useful resources for employers, helping them maximize the use of their company’s myASE account,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “The ASE website also has a wide array of information to help service professionals navigate their accounts, sign up for tests and use the various options available for recertification.”

For more information about myASE accounts, visit https://my.ase.com.

