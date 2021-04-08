Connect with us

News

ASE Opens Registration for Instructor Training Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation announced that registration is now available for the 2021 ASE Instructor Training Conference. This year’s virtual conference, designed for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide, will take place July 26-30.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Offering more than 20 hours of technical update training, the conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors. The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each.

All sessions will be 90 minutes and will count toward the ASE Education Foundation’s annual training requirement. Seats are limited. To register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

News: NTSB Unveils Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

News: Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

Associations: CIECA’s First Standard Will Be Available April 21

Advertisement

on

ASE Opens Registration for Instructor Training Conference

on

CREF Connecting Hundreds of Collision Students with Employers

on

New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Mask Engine Compartment

on

ASE Offers Free Webinar on Collision Repair Challenges
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: ASE Opens Registration for Instructor Training Conference

News: CREF Connecting Hundreds of Collision Students with Employers

News: New Survey Reveals Who Gets Paid for Mask Engine Compartment

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on Collision Repair Challenges

Video: VIDEO: ADAS and Ride Height
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

OEC/CollisionLink

OEC/CollisionLink
Contact: Rachel YaglFax: 330-523-1723
4205 Highlander Pkwy, Richfield OH 44286
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business