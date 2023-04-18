 ASE: Over 2,200 Auto Pros Now Designated as World Class Technicians

ASE: Over 2,200 Auto Pros Now Designated as World Class Technicians

A joint program of ASE and the Auto Care Association, the ASE World Class Technicians program recognizes an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians.

With the addition of 44 individuals, there are now 2,224 automotive service professionals who are recognized as World Class Technicians by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

A joint program of ASE and the Auto Care Association, the ASE World Class Technicians program recognizes an exclusive group of highly skilled professional technicians. To highlight and honor their accomplishments, ASE has added a special section to its website at ase.com/worldclass with a roster dating back to the start of the program in 1986. To receive world-class recognition, an automotive service professional must attain 22 specific ASE certifications.

“We are honored to recognize the select group of professional vehicle technicians who have attained the exclusive ASE World Class Technician designation,” said Tim Zilke, president of ASE. “By achieving world-class status, they remain world-class for life and will be memorialized on the ASE website to highlight their exceptional achievements. We congratulate our class of 2023 and welcome them to the World Class Technician club.”

Among the estimated 887,000 technicians in the U.S., only 2,224 have earned world class recognition in over 30 years among the automotive service professionals who have tested and obtained ASE certification in 22 specialty areas: A1-A8 (automotive), T1–T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair) and L1-L2 (advanced).

Individuals who have achieved ASE World Class Technician recognition receive a special certificate signed by the presidents of ASE and the Auto Care Association, an exclusive embroidered shoulder insignia, a personalized plaque and a medallion kit.

To learn more about the ASE World Class Technician program, visit ASE.com/worldclass.

