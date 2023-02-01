ASE Partners with Michael Lewis for IMSA Racing Series

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will sponsor International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) driver Michael Lewis for the 2023 season. Lewis and his teammate Taylor Hagler are the two-time defending IMSA champions.

“Michael Lewis is a terrific representative of ASE and we are pleased to be teaming up with him again this year,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “Michael understands the importance of ASE accreditation and respects the knowledge and experience of ASE-certified professionals. With Michael and Taylor as the two-time defending IMSA champions, we are looking forward to an exciting season of IMSA racing.”

Throughout the 2023 season, the ASE logo will be displayed prominently on Lewis’s race gear. In addition, Lewis will represent ASE at select functions, events and interviews in conjunction with his race schedule.

“It is so great to be back with ASE once again,” said Lewis. “I will proudly wear the ASE Blue Seal on my race suit and race helmet throughout the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series. It means a lot to be with ASE because of the long heritage they have in motorsports and what they do in certifying technicians. I remember looking up to drivers who were also with ASE, and I think it is pretty cool to follow in their footstep and be on the ASE team like them. For 2023, Taylor Hagler and I will look to keep our No.1 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra N race car up front and compete for wins.”

In 2022, Lewis and Hagler teamed up to capture their second-consecutive IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) title. The 2023 season kicked off with the “Roar Before the Rolex 24” at the Daytona International Speedway on Jan. 20-22. All 10 rounds of the 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will air live on NBC’s Peacock.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.