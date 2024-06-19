 ASE President Addresses Industry on Accreditation Process

ASE President Addresses Industry on Accreditation Process

Dave Johnson emphasizes that automotive program accreditation ensures that students are taught the important skills that employers are looking for when hiring entry-level automotive service professionals.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced that ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson has written an open letter addressing the industry on the importance of automotive education and accreditation:

As an independent third-party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of automotive service and repair through the assessment, certification, and credentialing of current and future industry professionals. ASE performs thorough, strategic reviews of automotive service technology programs and offers accreditation to those that meet the requirements of the industry’s instructional standards.

Accreditation of automotive programs ensures that students are taught the important skills that employers are looking for when hiring entry-level automotive service professionals. A lack of accreditation puts to question the employability of students, may jeopardize their safety in shop bays, and does not guarantee that the tasks they learn align with local employers’ needs or incorporates use of the types of tools and equipment used in local employers’ businesses.

Accredited programs have instructors that are current in their field, knowledgeable about the latest vehicle technologies and teach students employable skills in addition to important “soft” skills of being a good employee, such as safe shop practices, being on time and in attendance, and working with coworkers and customers, all of which are emphasized in accredited programs.

The quality of ASE-accredited automotive programs have always been considered some of the finest in the country, and that is because of the stringent guidelines under which these programs have operated, and there is a long history of high school and college automotive students successfully graduating from these programs and being hired upon graduation.

Collaboration is at the core of the ASE accreditation process as we believe that successful programs are built on a healthy exchange between educators, experts, students and community. A strong advisory committee helps support each program successfully bridge the gap between real world needs and classroom activities.

The ASE Education Foundation works closely with career technical education directors and transportation directors in each state to ensure that automotive service technology programs remain accredited. Unfortunately, some states are reevaluating the need for accreditation. We believe that the elimination of this requirement sends a message to employers and vehicle owners alike that they can no longer have confidence that students entering the automotive workforce from unaccredited programs will have received the training required to properly service and repair vehicles.

We would like to encourage all industry members to get involved with the automotive, collision and truck automotive programs in their communities. If you need help finding a program in your area or if you learn a program is not accredited, the ASE Education Foundation and ASE field managers can help.

With new and ever-changing vehicle technologies, and the growing need for well-trained technicians, now is the time to recognize and reestablish its importance.

For more information on ASE, visit ase.com.

