News

ASE Releases Message from Chairman

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it has released a message from Mark Polke, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

Polke, director of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America for Robert Bosch LLC, discusses the new initiatives ASE has undertaken, including the expansion of Spanish testing, military testing and the newly redesigned ASE.com website that has enhanced and simplified the registration and certification process.

To read the full text of Polke’s chairman’s message, click here.

ASE Releases Message from Chairman

