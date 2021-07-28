ASE Reminds Automotive Service Pros to Resubscribe for Renewal App

Since the introduction of the ASE Renewal App last year, more than 10,000 automotive service professionals are now using the innovative application to extend their A1-A9 certifications without stepping foot in a test center. To keep their access to the app active, current users should renew their subscription at ASERenewalApp.com .

Click Here to Read More

The ASE Renewal App provides automotive professionals with a remote option for managing their certifications and testing their technical knowledge through an app on their phone, tablet or computer. Subscribers earn one credit for each question they answer correctly. After earning eight credits in one certification area during the subscription period, the service professional will receive a one-year extension to that certification, allowing them to keep their certifications current without having to go to a testing center. Users must resubscribe annually to keep their ASE renewal app account active.

Those who have not yet tried the ASE renewal app can register for a free three-day trial at ASERenewalApp.com. If they like what they see, they can subscribe and have an immediate one-year extension added to their A series certifications. Technicians who have previously earned ASE automobile certifications A1-A9 can sign up for the app. Only those certifications that have been earned prior to starting an annual subscription will appear in the app.