ASE Reminds Techs of Certification Required for A/C Work

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding service technicians that they must be trained and tested through an EPA-authorized organization, such as ASE, to service mobile air conditioning systems.

The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling program is EPA-approved, meets Section 609 regulations and is offered in two different ways. The most convenient method is online on ASEcampus.com. Those who prefer a printed booklet may place a no-charge order, making payment when the completed quiz is submitted for scoring.

“With the temperatures soaring, it’s the perfect time for shops to make sure their service technicians have passed an EPA-approved program so they can legally perform air conditioning service work,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling review and quiz offers a convenient way for service techs to quickly meet EPA requirements for air conditioning service. The EPA also requires technicians to have a Section 609 credential to purchase any automotive refrigerant in containers that are two pounds and larger.”

The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling program covers the use of recycling equipment in compliance with industry standards, regulatory requirements, refrigerant containment and the effects on the environment. To be certified, technicians must review the training material thoroughly and then pass a 609 quiz demonstrating their knowledge of the training material.

The certificate earned from a passing score on the ASE 609 quiz is deemed as certification in the context of the EPA only. Those who pass the quiz receive a certificate to display their achievement. Once passing the 609 test, no recertification is necessary. This credential is not equivalent to the technical certification from the ASE Certification program.

