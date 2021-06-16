ASE Reminds Techs of Certification Required for A/C Work

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding service technicians that they must be trained and tested through an EPA-authorized organization, such as ASE, to service mobile air conditioning systems.

The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling program is EPA-approved, meets Section 609 regulations and is offered in two different ways. The most convenient method is online on ASEcampus.com. Those who prefer a printed booklet may place a no-charge order, making payment when the completed quiz is submitted for scoring.

“With the temperatures soaring, it’s the perfect time for shops to make sure their service technicians have passed an EPA-approved program so they can legally perform air conditioning service work,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The ASE refrigerant recovery and recycling review and quiz offers a convenient way for service techs to quickly meet EPA requirements for air conditioning service. The EPA also requires technicians to have a Section 609 credential to purchase any automotive refrigerant in containers that are two pounds and larger.”