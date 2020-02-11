Connect with us

ASE Renews Kasey Kahne Partnership

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

For 20 consecutive years, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) have partnered to promote the high standards of service and repair achieved through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the successful partnership will continue on, according to Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE.

“There is no better advocate or ambassador for ASE and its mission than Kasey Kahne,” said Zilke. “Kasey is not only an expert driver, but he understands how vehicles function and the importance of having well-trained, certified professionals as members of his pit crews. We are proud to continue our partnership with Kasey and KKR and look forward to working together promoting service professionalism.”

During race season, Kasey Kahne Racing will feature the ASE logo on the nose wing of its two World of Outlaws series cars, the No. 49 car driven by Brad Sweet and the No. 9 car driven by James McFadden. Last season, KKR and Sweet won the World of Outlaws season championship, and McFadden won seven races for KKR. As part of the partnership, Kahne will also make appearances on behalf of ASE and plans to attend the 2020 ASE Instructor Training Conference July 14-17 in Frisco, Texas.

ASE and Kahne first teamed up in 2000. During the 20 years since, KKR has won over 190 World of Outlaws races and two series championships. During Kahne’s NASCAR career, he had 18 Cup Series wins, eight Xfinity Series wins and five Truck Series wins.

“I’m very thankful for my 20-year relationship with ASE,” said Kahne. “They’ve been with me every step of the way through my career, from the 2000 USAC Midget National Championship to my first and last NASCAR Cup Series wins and both of our championships at KKR. Not many partnerships run 20 years, so to have that with ASE is pretty special to me.”

In this article:
