ASE Seeks Stories from ASE Certified Professionals

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is featuring ASE-certified professionals through a series of profiles showcased in ASE communications, including its website and social media platforms.

Click Here to Read More

To submit a profile, ASE-certified professionals interested in sharing their story should visit ASE.com/ASE-Spotlight, complete the online form, upload their photo and click “submit.” ASE plans to recognize and honor ASE-certified professionals throughout the year, including during Automotive Service Professionals Month in June.

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, ASE is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 220,000 ASE-certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country.