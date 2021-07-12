Connect with us

ASE Simplifies Registration Process for Certification

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The newly redesigned ASE.com website has simplified the registration process for certification tests offered by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

ASE summer registration is now open through Sept. 30. To register, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign in. Once logged in, users can next click on “orders” and then “store,” where they can find the tests or tests they want to take, add those tests to the cart and check out.

ASE testing is available throughout the year. More than 50 ASE certification tests are available, covering nearly every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry. Those registering will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests, whether registering on the first day of the registration period or the last. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 450 secured, proctored test centers.

Service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE renewal app for recertification without having to take time off or go to a secure test center. A free three-day trial is available at ASErenewalapp.com.

For more information about ASE registration, visit ase.com/register-now.

