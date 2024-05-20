 ASE Spring Testing Underway, Deadline June 30

ASE Spring Testing Underway, Deadline June 30

Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals that spring testing is underway. Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9).

To register and choose an available option for selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com, click on “register” and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. They should add those tests to the cart, check out and then registration is complete. For assistance, registrants should contact ASE customer service at (800) 390-6789.

For more information about ASE, visit ase.com.

Jason Stahl
