ASE to Hold Free Webinar on Alignments

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians on March 5 at 4 p.m. EST titled, “Why Green May Not Mean Go for Alignments.”

Today’s alignment equipment harnesses impressive technology. When performing an alignment, does it mean that everything is always a go as long as readings are in the green zone? This webinar, presented by John Shewbridge from Hunter Engineering, will demonstrate that there is more depth to alignment angles and settings than just a go/no-go approach.

For those who are not sure they can attend, we encourage them to register anyway to receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available. After registering, they will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information or to register, click here.