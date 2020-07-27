ASE to Offer Enhanced myASE Portal

ASE announced it will be deploying an updated myASE portal for test registering, scheduling and viewing technician information. The portal, ASE states, will be more intuitive and improve the level of service ASE provides.

The current portal will be closed end of day July 31, 2020. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9, 2020, technicians and account managers will not have any access to the portal. The updated portal will open Aug. 10, 2020.

Enhancements include a new shopping cart experience, which allows techs to order ASE tests and products and place them into a shopping cart for immediate purchase. Each order for ASE tests automatically includes the registration fee. The new registration fee has been lowered to $34, with test fees remaining the same.

The summer registration window will continue from Aug. 10 through Sept. 30, 2020. The fall registration window will open on Oct. 10 and run through Dec. 31, 2020.

For any questions or concerns, email [email protected] or call (800) 390-6789.